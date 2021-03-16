Little Rock police searching for teen runaway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen that may be in danger.

Officers said Caiden Hash, 15, was last seen in Little Rock on Saturday, March 13.

Hash is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a grey sweater and khaki pants.

Police are concerned for his well-being and are considering him endangered.

Please help us locate Mr.Hash. If you have seen or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call us at 501-404-3014. pic.twitter.com/6pvcO5wpL0 — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) March 16, 2021

Any with information on his location is asked to contact investigators at 501-404-3014. Callers can request to remain anonymous.