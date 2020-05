LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is looking for a woman who is wanted for Terroristic Act and Possession of Firearm by Certain Persons.

On May 19, Keanna Hart, 21 was involved in an incident where she fired a weapon at a car while it had people in it.

An arrest warrant has been issued for two felony charges. Police say Hart should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know the whereabouts of Hart you are asked to contact LRPD.