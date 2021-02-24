Little Rock radio personality Pat Lynch dies at 70

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A longtime Little Rock radio personality passed away Wednesday.

Pat Lynch at the age of 70 passed away after dealing with some sickness for a while according to his wife.

Lynch was born in Mobile, Alabama where he was raised for much of his childhood. He moved to Little Rock from Washington state in 1983 and worked at KARN and KAAY radio.

Lynch also wrote a weekly column in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

He spent some time as an analyst in the mid-2000’s for KARK political discussion.

