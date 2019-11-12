Breaking News
Little Rock rapper wants to use his voice to help others

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A local musician who is helping young women and men through music.

Alec Griffith, also known as a rapper Metalecalec out of Southwest Little Rock says it wasn’t easy growing up, and when his girlfriend shared with him a story about being abused as a child he felt he had to do something. So he used his strongest tool; his voice.

“It’s just more about as an artist. I want to help people. I want to help the world – I see all the bad and everything that’s going wrong and I want to do what I can to help and if it can save lives that’s really important for me.”

Now Alec’s latest song titled “Painful” has received over 1 million views.

