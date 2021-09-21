Little Rock recycle center ‘fully engulfed’ in flames

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Fire Department, the Goldman recycle building is on fire and creating a large plume of black smoke.

The recycling center is located at 1701 E. 14th Street.

Big fire west of LIT airport. pic.twitter.com/7qyFWjang0 — Janell Mason (@janell_mason) September 21, 2021

The fire sent nearby businesses scrambling to respond. A Budweiser plant next door evacuated a series of trucks from the scene.

#BREAKING: We’re on the scene of a massive fire at 15th and Reyburn Avenue. A recycling plant has caught fire and has been burning since around 5 o’clock this afternoon. A Budweiser plant next-door with a series of trucks outside has been evacuated. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/8RlygmW7di — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) September 21, 2021

Fire crews are responding to the scene now and there is no timeframe set for when the fire will be put out.



Smoke and fire can be seen throughout the downtown Little Rock area. Multiple small explosions could be heard in the blaze.

#BREAKING: you can hear explosions as crews battle a fire near 14th and Bond in Little Rock @KARK4News @FOX16News #ARnews pic.twitter.com/DLOHBYOhCZ — Nathan Treece 🖖 (@Naythentrees) September 21, 2021

The fire is near the Clinton National Airport, but officials with the airport have said the fire is not impacting air traffic at this time.

Crews still on scene now. More trucks have pulled in looking for more fire hydrants to connect to. #ARnews @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/CkaqCu92BZ — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) September 21, 2021

We have a crew on the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.