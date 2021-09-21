Little Rock recycle center ‘fully engulfed’ in flames

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Fire Department, the Goldman recycle building is on fire and creating a large plume of black smoke.
The recycling center is located at 1701 E. 14th Street.
The fire sent nearby businesses scrambling to respond. A Budweiser plant next door evacuated a series of trucks from the scene.
Fire crews are responding to the scene now and there is no timeframe set for when the fire will be put out.
Smoke and fire can be seen throughout the downtown Little Rock area. Multiple small explosions could be heard in the blaze.
The fire is near the Clinton National Airport, but officials with the airport have said the fire is not impacting air traffic at this time.
We have a crew on the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.