Little Rock registered nurse working on the frontlines in New York loses first patient to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s been almost a week since a Little Rock nurse traveled to New York to work on the front lines and help with COVID-19.

We spoke with her and share how she is doing. “They’re all dying it’s like a movie it’s unreal,” said Ruth McDonough. Ruth face timed us from her hotel in New York. “We are in a state of emergency up here,” said Ruth.

She’s working at St. Johns Episcopal Hospital. “I float all around the hospital, wherever they need me,” said Ruth. She is helping hundreds that are diagnosed with COVID-19. “These patients are lined up and down the halls, they are lined up in the middle of the rooms,” said Ruth. She says the coronavirus is strong and it multiples fast.

“I think I said that before I even got up here, I have no words it’s beyond description,” said Ruth. She says the virus is also a silent killer.

“I lost my first patient yesterday…I’m going to start crying…Two days ago I had him on the med search floor and he was fine,” said Ruth. She said it happens fast. “My heart fell on the floor he was just fine two days ago,” said Ruth.

When it comes to personal protective equipment… “Yesterday in the emergency room I used more than 600 gloves and they only gave me one gown and I ripped it,” said Ruth.

A video shows police watching over the boardwalk, but Ruth said not everyone is following the rules. “The younger people though who are still immortal congregate. There are still some parties on porches,” said Ruth.

She said she and other healthcare workers have one goal. “For us to all work together to beat this ugly virus,” said Ruth.

Ruth said starting tomorrow she will work long shifts for the next five days. She says she can’t thank several companies like the Four Seasons, Starbucks, Delta Airlines and Hertz for taking care of health care workers.