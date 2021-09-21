Little Rock residents react to huge recycle center fire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – As the sunset on Tuesday, the sky in one Little Rock neighborhood continued to burn.

Tuesday afternoon, the Little Rock Fire Department was called to the Goldman Recycling Facility on East 14th for a structure fire. As the flames continued into the late-night hours, people stopped to get a closer look.

“Everybody was pretty much just amazed at this outrageous fire,” said one woman who stopped to watch with her son.

The Little Rock neighbor said she was on her way home from work with her son when she noticed black smoke. She said she pulled off to the side of the road to watch.

“I thought a plane had crashed, honestly because it was looking kind of crazy and I was like oh my gosh,” said the woman.

She said the whole sky was filled with smoke and as the flames continued, the two say they couldn’t keep their eyes off the blaze.

“It was really out of control,” said the woman.

Another man stopped to watch after getting phone calls from his friends. He said he was in shock.

“I had no idea what was going on,” said the man.

The fire continues to smolder as fire crews work to slow down the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation