LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – With winter storms expected to roll through Arkansas, people in Little Rock are stocking up on items and food to last them through several days.

Adrian Bequiri said he got out during last year’s ‘Snowmageddon’ and regretted it. So, he and his girlfriend stocked up on food at the Heights Corner Market on Tuesday.

“It might not be [anything], it might be something,” Bequiri said. “Who knows? Might as well [prepare].”

Lou Ann Herget, who owns the Heights Corner Market, said the store was busy Tuesday as people began to prepare.

“Prepared foods are just running out the door,” Herget said. “Prepared foods, soups, things like that. Of course, the usual bread, milk, butter.”



Hardware stores are selling more faucet covers, heaters and ice melt. At Fuller and Son Hardware in Little Rock, store manager Corey Pike said the business makes more money during these periods, and people always ask what to do.

“What I always suggest first, if you happen to lose power, we have battery-powered lanterns, flashlights,” Pike said.

Pike and Herget both said their shops will stay open even if there’s ice, and Herget said people came out in droves during last year’s snowstorm.

Triple-A recommends people put an emergency kit in their cars in case they have to drive. This includes a traction substance like salt or sand, a shovel, batteries and a car phone charger.