Little Rock Salvation Army facing another setback after fire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Salvation Army in Little Rock facing one setback after another.

First a fire forced the shelter to close and evacuate everyone.

Later, during the cleaning process, everything came to a standstill when crews uncovered more issues.

“It does feel like we’ve been kicked while we are already down,” said Major Bill Mockabee, “In that process of popping up tile we found out that we did have asbestos that was in our building.”

Major Bill Mockabee is the area commander of the Salvation Army. He said they were hoping to open back up two weeks after the fire but now that’s not happening.

“This was really unexpected and really came as a shock to us that we were going to have to be shut down as long as we have,” said Mockabee.

Even though the hallway is covered in plastic, duct tape and there’s an opening ceiling, Mockabee is looking to flip the script and use this as an opportunity to expand and remodel.

“This really fast forwards a lot of our plans and out strategies in being able to raise the money and be able to do that,” said Mockabee.

Mockabee said the shelter is still working out details for a possible expansion and remodel.

As of right now, it’s unclear when the shelter will reopen and how much the damage will cost.