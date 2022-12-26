LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The future doctors, nurses, and medical professionals of the Natural State are getting their foot in the doors of hospitals earlier than ever before.

This past Fall semester Little Rock Southwest High School partnered with Baptist Health to relaunch its medical academy for students.

Taking blood pressure, using stethoscopes, and applying IVs. It sounds like a hospital, and at Little Rock Southwest Magnet High School that’s just the idea.

“Gone are the days when high school students are wondering what are they going to do after high school,” Shanda Macon, Academy Coach Little Rock Southwest High stated.

Last academic year, the school opened three career academies in Aerospace & Medical Sciences, Business & Computer Science, and Leadership & Public Service. Each relies on industry engagement, and this semester that became easier than ever for medical sciences with a partnership through Baptist Health.

Cathy Dickinson, Baptist Health Chief Human Resources Officer, said, “At a time when the workforce is so difficult, and we have so many shortages we had to have innovative ways to recruit, and we knew we had to go down to at least the high school level if not junior high.”

In the medical academy, students specialize in Biomedical Sciences, Sports Medicine, or Health & Nutrition.

“A lot of people don’t get to study the career path they want to pursue in high school,” Kamrun Bullocks remarked.

Bullocks, a sophomore with hopes to become an anesthesiologist, was one of the first to join the medical academy.

“I want to observe. I want to see how they do things. You know learning about it is different from how people actually do things. You get to see it firsthand,” Bullocks said.

Because of the partnership, 40 speakers from Baptist Health have touched 75 classrooms showcasing more than two dozen career options. It is giving soon-to-be graduates the bones they need to go straight to work at a hospital or like Sydney Arrieta get scholarships through college.

Arrieta said, “It kind of makes me feel a little bit bad for other high schools since I know students are not getting that kind of experience. Like oh, I got to do this is high school, but for other people, this is like their first time doing it.”

By senior year, students will have completed internships, research, or even certifications. It’s why the school is looking for other partners in each academy.

“This is a Godsend. If you can’t see it, you cannot be it. They afford our scholars the opportunities to see what they can be,” Macon concluded.

At Little Rock Southwest High School all general education classes are taught through the lens of the student’s chosen career academy. The school opened in 2020, and so each academy will graduate its first class in 2024.