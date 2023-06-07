LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock School District will be temporarily closing one of its fields to fix what officials are calling “significant damage.”

LRSD officials said Scott Field will be closed until further notice starting Thursday at noon to repair damage to the field’s turf caused by vandalism.

Pictures released by the district show tire tracks across the field.

Image Credit: Little Rock School District

The district asks anyone with information that can help identify those responsible to contact the Little Rock Police Department.

District officials also said all LRSD athletic facilities will be closed from June 24 to July 9 for the dead period as required by the Arkansas Activities Association.