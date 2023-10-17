LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock School District officials laid out new guidelines for Scott Field at Forest Heights STEM Academy.

The district announced new guidelines for public access to the track of Scott Field following its closing during the summer due to vandalism. The district statement said access controls have been added to the field to restrict its available hours.

The LRSD outlined the times that the track was available for public use:

Weekday Mornings 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. – Public access to the track will be permitted during these hours.



During School Operating Hours For the safety of our students, no public use will be authorized while the school is in session.



Weekday Evenings 4:30 p.m. to Sunset – Facility will be open to the public on weekdays during these hours, unless LRSD has practices or games occurring.



Weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) 7 a.m. to Sunset – The facility will be open to the public on weekends during these hours unless there is a rental agreement for the use of the field.



Officials stated that only the track portion is available for public use, not the football field.

The field was closed in June to fix what district officials said was “significant damage” to the field’s turf caused by vandalism.

LRSD officials noted that there are several construction and renovation projects on other campuses, causing some practices and athletic activities to move to Scott Field.