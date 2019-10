LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The State Board of Education is meeting today in Little Rock and will be discussing the Little Rock School District.

Just last night, thousands of people gathered for a candlelight vigil in support of the LRSD. They were all concerned, worried, and willing to fight for the future of the district.

Our Digital Multimedia Journalist Michael Esparza is attending the State Board of Education meeting and will have continuing updates via Twitter:

