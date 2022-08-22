LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock School District welcomed students back to the classroom for the first day of school.

Car by car, bus by bus, students are back in the halls at Mabelvale Elementary.

“I’m glad to be in a new grade,” Third grader Kelan Johnson said.

It’s Johnsons first day at Mabelvale and his mom Keona says it’s a mix of emotions.

“I’m a little nervous, anxious, excited,” Keona Johnson said.

From the administration to the teachers, the staff helped put those nerves at ease.

“When we first walked through the door, we were excited,” Keona said. “Everybody was friendly. We got our questions answered.”

Speaking of first days, new Little Rock School District Superintendent Dr. Jermall Wright decided to be one with the students this morning.

“It’s probably the first time I’ve been on a bus in about 15, 20 years so it was quite the experience,” Dr. Wright said. “It’s great to see kids excited about learning so I’m ready for an awesome day and an awesome year.”

From the hallways to the classroom, teachers are happy to be back in action as well.

“I’m very excited to be here and see so many familiar faces,” EAST Initiative Teacher Nyree Williams said.

Williams said EAST Initiative is a new class that combines technology and community service.

“Identify issues within our community, they will then be able to utilize the technology we have within the classroom and utilize that to address the issues,” Williams said.

As classes get underway at Mabelvale Elementary, everyone said they are ready to turn the page to a new school year.

“Just ready for a great year,” Williams said.