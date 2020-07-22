Little Rock seeing major upgrades in cancer treatment with new proton therapy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The state is about to see a major upgrade in cancer treatment.

UAMS, Arkansas Childrens and Baptist Health are all teaming up to bring proton therapy to Little Rock.

Proton Therapy is an alternative to radiation therapy for treating cancer; it targets tumors and spares surrounding healthy tissues.

It’ll be one of only 40 in the country.

“It’s an important step forward in cancer care in arkansas and it’s a portion of a bigger picture which as you probably know there is really a commitment to bring the Rockfeller Cancer Institute to National Cancer Institute designation,” said Dr.Michael Birrer, director of UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute

It will be located at the UAMS Radiation Oncology Center.