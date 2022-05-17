LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Grocery shoppers in Little Rock say they’re feeling the pains of inflation as their bills get bigger and receipts get smaller.

“I can’t change it, so I just figure it out,” said mom of three Leslie Nanny.

Nanny says her grocery bill has nearly doubled in the last few months.

“Now one grocery trip is over $100 and that’s not even everything,” said Nanny.

According to the Consumer Price Index, numbers on the shelf have gone up 9.4% since last year.

The change, many people say they’re dreading.

“I just spent over $300 last week for the two of us,” said Little Rock mother Tarrie Boggs.

Boggs is a single mom with one at home and another at college. She says she faces her own struggles paying for groceries with one income.

“It’s challenging to try and balance everything,” said Boggs.

Boggs and Nanny say they’re both cutting back on trips and eating out to try and cut back on some extra cash.

Nanny says others who already live paycheck to paycheck may have to make some more difficult decisions.

“I can’t imagine being in their position,” said Nanny. “You still have a house payment, and you still have an electric bill.”

By the end of the year, The U.S. Department of Agriculture is predicting another 3-4% increase in the price of food.

These shoppers say there’s not much they can do but wait and hope for some sort of relief.