LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock city officials said that the City of Little Rock Public Works Department has temporarily suspended yard waste collections Wednesday.

Officials said that the suspension is due to a shortage of trucks. The available trucks are being used to cover garbage routes, city officials said.

The Fleet Services Department is working to get more trucks back on the road once repairs are made, officials said.

City leaders said that they will update residents when the normal yard waste pickup schedules resumes. Officials also said that they will provide notice of when delayed routes will be covered.