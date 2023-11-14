LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas veterans who want to speak with VA staff by phone about their claims will be able to do so this Thursday.

According to VA officials, the monthly VA virtual claims clinic is from 4 – 6 p.m. on Thursday. Veterans can speak with a VA staff member for questions about PACT Act benefits, existing VA benefits claims and assistance filing new claims.

Appointments to speak with staff are required. To make an appointment, call the Veteran Assist Phone Line at 501-370-3829 by 5 p.m. Wednesday to reserve a time slot or use the VA’s VERA online scheduling portal. The phone line is staffed Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

VA Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to Veterans and their dependents. This includes disability compensation, survivor’s benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, vocational rehabilitation and employment assistance, life insurance coverage, and home loan guarantees. VA disability compensation offers a monthly tax-free payment to veterans who got sick or injured while serving in the military and to veterans whose service made an existing condition worse.

Veterans who prefer in-person meetings can visit a local VA facility.

The main office of the Little Rock VA Regional Office is at 2200 Fort Roots Drive in North Little Rock and is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The VA also maintains two satellite offices in central Arkansas. The first is at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center, Room 1C-151B and is open Tuesdays, 8 a.m. – noon, and Thursdays, noon – 4 p.m. The other is at the Eugene J. Towbin VA Healthcare Center, Room 1C-149, Bldg. 170, 2200 Fort Roots Dr. in North Little Rock and open Wednesdays, 8 a.m. – noon.

For more information about VA benefits, go to benefits.va.gov or call 800-827-1000.

Veterans in crisis should contact the VA Crisis line by dialing 988 and pressing 1.