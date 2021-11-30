Little Rock volunteer group to hold weekend pet microchipping event at Bass Pro Shops

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –  A local volunteer support group will sponsor microchipping for dogs and cats for just $15 this Saturday.

Officials from Friends of the Animal Village said that the sixth-year microchipping event will take place at the Bass Pro Shops located at One Bass Pro Way from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The microchipping will be performed by Dr. Brian Barron, a veterinarian with Shackleford Road Veterinary Clinic, according to event organizers.

Officials said the microchipping will be done on a first-come, first-served basis and cash and debit cards will be accepted.

Officials said after the Petlink microchips are implanted, they must be registered online with Petlink for a one-time $9.99 fee.

To download the registration form, click here.

For more information on the Friends of the Animal Village, visit their website at FriendsOfTheAnimalVillage.org.

