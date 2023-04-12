LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Utility officials with Little Rock’s Water Reclamation Authority flipped the switch Wednesday to go solar.

The new solar array is part of a plan to update the older portions of the city’s sewer piping system.

Officials say the plan will save Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority $100,000 in energy costs annually.

It will also offset the number of carbon emissions compared to what’s produced by burning more than two million pounds of coal.

