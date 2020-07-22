Little Rock woman back in Arkansas after helping COVID patients in Boston

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Loud shouts and a mix of emotions from family on Tuesday.

“It’s just so overwhelming, I’m so happy,” Shenita Russell said. “I’m so thankful to God because someone thought I wasn’t going to see anybody anymore.”

After 53 long days of being hospitalized, Shenita Russell is back home in Little Rock.

“I was overjoyed, I cried,” Russell said.

For more than a decade Russell said she has been working as a registered respiratory therapist, so when COVID-19 hit the country it was a natural instinct to go up to Boston and help patients.

Then, just three days before she planned to come back home, she caught the virus.

“It was scary,” Russell said. “For 16 days I was asleep in a coma.”

Russell was stuck in Boston during her recovery but now her family is glad to see her in person again.

“It’s a relief for me, it’s just joyful,” Russell’s mother Reed Barbara said.

And now Russell continues to share her story to warn others about how serious this is.

“COVID is very real, and I just wish it would go away because I saw in the news, 1 out of 5 people make it and I was that 1 out of 5 that made it,” Russell said.

And now that she’s finally home, she explains what she wants to do.

“I’ma love on my family and just sit here, I just wanna heal,” Russell said.

Russell said she is still recovering. She has to eat baby food and then gain strength back into her legs and arms but day by day she’s getting stronger.