Little Rock woman cooks up Thanksgiving meals for those without

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In this season of giving there are many ways to help, from donating to a drive to volunteering your time.

But as one Little Rock woman proves, it doesn’t take much to make someone’s holiday; just a passion and a willingness to help.

Megan Johnson’s happy place is between a counter full of ingredients and the beginnings of a home-cooked meal. Her business, Kangaroo Cleaning Service, specializes in cleaning homes and businesses, a love that sparked a career; but it’s in the kitchen where her true passion lies.

It’s this hobby and talent that’s led Johnson to start a new Thanksgiving tradition: cooking up a meal with all the fixings, then giving it away.

“It’s about sharing the food with the people,” Johnson said. “I wanted to try and reach as many people as I could.”

Wednesday, Johnson posted on Kangaroo’s Facebook page asking that people looking for a holiday meal give her a call; she would take care of the rest. The goal was initially to feed 25 people for Thanksgiving, cooking a homecooked meal and delivering it to families without on the holiday. But soon, that goal was surpassed.

Johnson says the need to give back is something she integrates into everything she does, including her business. On Kangaroo’s website, neighbors can nominate those who need tidying up without worrying about cost, and Johnson is happy to help as many as she can.

“Giving back has always been important to me,” Johnson explained. “It’s a big part of my business.”

In addition to receiving texts for those in need, she also received calls from those willing to give, friends and strangers who donated time, supplies, and even money to helping get as many meals as possible out to families.

“People that I don’t even really know that just found out that I was doing it have reached out and wanted to contribute,” exclaimed Johnson. “It’s been really beautiful.”

Tuesday and Wednesday are the prep and cooking days, and Thanksgiving morning will see all the hard work delivered to the families who asked for a meal. Those interested in helping out or who need a meal for themselves can text Johnson at (501)-831-0041. More information on Kangaroo Cleaning Service, including how to nominate someone for a service, can be found at Https://www.kangaroocleaningservices.com/