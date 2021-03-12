Little Rock woman says she was harassed at airport for trying to fly with guide dog

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Little Rock woman said she was harassed at the airport while trying to fly with her guide dog.

Sharon Giovinazzo, CEO and president of World Services for the Blind, said she had an absolutely humiliating experience while trying to fly back with American Airlines to Little Rock from Palm Springs with her guide dog, Pilot.

“You’re humiliated, you’re embarrassed and you’re scared,” Giovinazzo said, “He said you’re not going to get on this airplane today.”

“I was frustrated, and I guess almost your feelings get hurt after a while. It’s like you’re questioning why I need a dog?” said Giovinazzo, “I’m sorry I’m blind. I didn’t choose this 20 years ago.”

Two decades ago, Giovinazzo lost her vision to multiple sclerosis. So, Pilot goes wherever she goes.

Giovinazzo said at the ticket counter she was told Pilot wasn’t cleared to fly with her and she needed to fill out a form.

“There is in no way shape or form I should, that I should have been handed a paper form at that time. Then be made to feel lesser than human because I couldn’t fill it out myself,” said Giovinazzo.

Giovinazzo said she was then pointed to the website to fill out the form, but it wasn’t accessible.

“The people who are supposed to be there to provide you with customer service, they are the ones that are saying ‘wah wah wah-we’re not here to help you, you’re a bother to us’ and that’s really what I felt like,” said Giovinazzo.

Giovinazzo said this went on for more than an hour.

She believes this could have easily been prevented with a little bit of education and regulations for guide dogs.

“Make it somewhere where we can identify that this is a trained service animal and not an emotional support alligator,” said Giovinazzo.

American Airline released a statement reading, “We are sorry to hear of Ms. Giovinazzo’s experience and we are looking into the circumstances internally.

Additionally, we’ve reached out to the customer to learn more about what transpired.

