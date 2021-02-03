Little Rock woman sent to hospital after stray bullet came through bedroom wall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—A Little Rock woman is recovering from a gunshot wound after gunfire erupted next door.

Little Rock Police say they responded to a shots-fired call in the area of Missouri Avenue and Mississippi Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

While en-route, officers were notified there was a shooting victim on N Street.

“It feels like someone poured acid on or set my arm on fire,” said Kasha Hester-Rand.

Hester-Rand says she was shot by a stray bullet and taken to the hospital after her neighbors home next door was being shot at.

“I look at my hand and it’s full of blood– that’s when I realized I’d been shot,” said Hester-Rand

According to Little Rock Police, a witness reported standing outside when a Black S-U-V pulled up across the street. The witness says three Black males got out and started shooting at the home on N St.

“Felt like I was in a safe neighborhood and nothing like that would ever happen. I was in shock,” recalled Hester-Rand.

Hester-Rand says she was in bed when the shooting started.

“Where the bullet hole is, I probably could have been shot in my face or in the chest,” said Hester-Rand.

Her home was not the only one on the block caught in the crossfire. Other neighbors reported bullets in their homes, car windows, and tires.

“You guys actually hurt someone innocent that didn’t deserve it. I didn’t deserve it, and now I’m traumatized by the actions of those people,” said Hester-Rand.

She says it worries her that the shooters are still on the streets of Little Rock, however, she hopes her injury will serve as a reminder of what can happen when individuals turn to gun violence.

“I don’t know who did it– I’m not angry. I just want people to know this has to stop. Innocent people are being hurt and affected by this,” said Hester-Rand.

Little Rock Police are reviewing surveillance video captured on a resident’s doorbell video who lives nearby.

If you know anything that can help investigators, call Little Rock Police. You can remain anonymous.