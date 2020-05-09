Little Rock woman shares her story after being laid off; unemployment rate spikes to 14.7% in US

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Millions of people across the nation have filed for unemployment and the US has not seen this level of job loss since the Great Depression.

Here in Arkansas, 66,328 people have filed for unemployment and we spoke to one woman today who was laid off from her dream job.

“I mean this is my first time in my career to ever file for unemployment,” said Lana Roach.

Lana was the Director of Sales at the Wyndham Riverfront hotel for nearly 6 years.

“This is my dream job I’ve worked my career I’ve gotten the training I need,” said Lana.

On March 17 she was laid off due to COVID-19.

“I cried but I did understand it was out of the company’s control,” said Lana.

For the next seven weeks her life would become the new norm.

“They’ve been trying at first I was like I can get my house cleaned and then when I cleaned my house I was like wow I can walk my dog and do my patio when I did all that I was like what now,” said Lana.

Lana is one of the thousands of Arkansans who had to wait in long lines to file for unemployment.

“You don’t just snap your fingers and it happens,” said Lana.

Across the nation, more than 22 million people are without a job. The unemployment rate spiking to 14.7%.

“It’s disturbing its really scary,” said Lana.

And even though times are uncertain for Lana she wants to go back to her dream job.

“It’s gone I’ve been told I’ll be called back I’ve been told that my position is still there,” said Lana.

She is hoping for the best.

“Because in 9 weeks my unemployment will fun out and that’s it,” said Lana. “Nobody knows if what it looks like on the other side.”

Lana says her husband works from home and they are making it, but she misses her church and work-family.