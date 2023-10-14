LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A workshop focusing on healthy aging through martial arts took place Saturday morning in Little Rock.

ATA Martial Arts hosted the workshop, along with Restoration Health. The focus of the event was teaching adults age 18 and older how to maintain flexibility and mobility through Songahm Taekwondo.

“One thing that’s really cool about what we do is that it’s not all just about martial arts, it’s also about healthy development of joints, muscles and overall mental health,” ATA Martial Arts Senior Master Keegan Ireland explained.

ATA International is the largest martial arts organization in the country, reporting to have 300,000 active members throughout the world, and the company is headquartered in Little Rock.

For more information on their programs, visit ATAMartialArts.com.