LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Zoo is the gift that keeps on gibbon.

Zoo officials announced on Tuesday the birth of a new gibbon infant to Paddy and her mate, Jeepers.

The latest addition to the gibbon family was born on July 11 and is said to be doing well and appears strong.





This is the fourth baby for Paddy and Jeepers. The pair’s last baby, Goblin, was born in October of 2019.

The unnamed infant is already with his mother and on exhibit with Mom.

The Little Rock Zoo is one of only 31 AZA-accredited facilities with white-handed, or lar, gibbons.