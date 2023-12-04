LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Zoo has become certified as sensory inclusive after announcing their partnership with KultureCity Monday.

The new initiative promotes accommodating and positive guest experiences for all guests with sensory issues no matter their age or ability.

The certification ensures that zoo staff are trained annually on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation.

KultureCity Sensory Bags that include noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools and other useful resources are provided for guests to borrow while visiting the zoo.

“Our communities shape our lives and to know that the Little Rock Zoo is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in community experiences is amazing,” Uma Srivastava, Executive Director for KultureCitysaid. “We’re honored to partner with the Little Rock Zoo to provide a truly inclusive experience for all guests.”

To learn more about the zoo and their features and amenities, visit them online at LittleRockZoo.com.