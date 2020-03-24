Little Rock Zoo continues Virtual Spring Break with online videos and activities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Zoo is taking to Facebook to present its Virtual Spring Break program.

Visit their Facebook to see videos on the subjects below: https://www.facebook.com/zoolr/

The fun began on March 19 with lion enrichment time. Related activities link: https://www.littlerockzoo.com/media/1767/updated-lion-activities.pdf

On March 20, the featured animal of the day was the otter. Related activities link: https://www.littlerockzoo.com/media/1766/otter-activities.pdf

The Live Keeper Chat on March 21 focused on penguin playtime. Related activities link: https://www.littlerockzoo.com/media/1763/african-penguin-activities.pdf

On March 22, attention turned to elephant enrichment. Related activities link: https://www.littlerockzoo.com/media/1764/asian-elephant-activities.pdf

The featured animal on March 23 was the fossa. Related activities link: https://www.littlerockzoo.com/media/1770/fossa-activities.pdf

And coming up Tuesday at 2 p.m., the zoo will tell you all about siamangs. “We’re not sure which is more relaxing, watching the Siamangs swing or listening to them sing. No matter, we have both right here for you!,” says the zoo. Related activities link: https://www.littlerockzoo.com/media/1769/siamang-activities.pdf

The fun continues daily at 2 p.m. through March 29.