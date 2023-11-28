LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you have a zoo of Christmas lights at home that have lost their sparkle, there is a perfect partner roaring at the opportunity to get them off your hands.

The Little Rock Zoo is accepting string lights and cords in any condition to help its African lions.

Anyone donating can have a sense of pride knowing their old lights won’t go to a landfill. Copper will be recovered from the light strings and recycled through local company TRG in North Little Rock.

Proceeds from the recycled copper will be used to support African lion conservation through the Lion Recovery Fund.

A zoo ticket is not necessary to donate. No entry is required as a collection box is at the zoo’s front gate until Jan. 31, 2024.

More information on the collection can be found at LittleRockZoo.com.