Little Rock Zoo invites public to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Little Rock Zoo invites the public to come celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Zoo.

The day will be one of remembrance of this great leader and his work for the equality of all people.

As a tribute to his work, the Zoo will collect canned food donations to benefit the Arkansas Food bank; each donation will receive $2 off admission.

An additional part of the day’s activities will be a scavenger hunt for Dr. King’s quotes throughout the Zoo. Scavenger hunt information will be available at the ticket gate; each scavenger hunt participant will receive a prize.

The Zoo honors the legacy of Dr. King each day as it works to make the world a better place for all species – animal and human. The Zoo’s vision of a world where nature is in balance and all living things are respected is closely aligned with Dr. King’s dream of all people being judged on the content of their character, and not the color of their skin. The Zoo celebrates Dr. King’s legacy today and every day and invites the public to come and celebrate, too.