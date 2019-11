LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Little Rock Zoo announced on Wednesday, the launch of a new easier to use website that includes responsive design and a modern look.

“The Zoo was in need of an updated website that meets the needs of guests and communicates our message of conservation, learning and animal care,” said Zoo Director Susan Altrui.

The cost was $16,650 with the work performed under the City contract for website services with Aristotle and the funds were allocated in 2018.