LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Zoo is inviting all to celebrate the heroes who have fought for our country this Memorial Day weekend.

Red, White and Zoo takes place May 26-29 and each day beginning at 9:30 a.m. the Zoo will feature fun for the entire family, according to Zoo officials.

The Zoo also announced to show its appreciation and gratitude for veterans and active military, those who show a current military ID will receive $6 admission into the Zoo.

To learn more about Red, White and Zoo, visit www.LittleRockZoo.com or call 501-661-7200.