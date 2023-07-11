LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansas families looking for a fun event this weekend might consider the Little Rock Zoo.

Saturday the zoo will host Hiland Dairy Dollar Day. Admission for the day will be $1, with free parking. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the last admission at 3:30 p.m. and the zoo closing at 4 p.m.

Hiland Dairy will also have products including iced tea, milk and other beverage at the zoo on sale for $1 while supplies last.

The zoo will also have free water and hydration stations and guests are allowed to bring refillable water bottles.

Cherb Coleman, plant manager for Hiland’s Little Rock facility said the company is happy to partner with the zoo.

“It gives everybody the opportunity to come see what the zoo has for a nominal amount and it’s something that we as Hiland Dairy can do to give back to the community that supports us year-round,” Coleman said.

“Hiland Dairy has a history of over 220 years of serving Arkansas families and communities with the best of the best dairy products and that’s a commitment to families and to quality. Hiland Dairy and the Little Rock Zoo share those traits,” Little Rock Zoo marketing director Joy Matlock added.

Representatives said Hiland Dairy has supported the Little Rock Zoo for many years and has donated close to $800,000. They will also sponsor the zoo’s GloWild fundraising event in November.