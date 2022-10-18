LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The time has come to name the Little Rock Zoo’s tiger cubs before the three sisters make their public debut.

Like other new zoo babies in the past, the Little Rock Zoo is asking the public to make the final decision on the names of the three Malayan tiger cubs that were born in June.

In a Facebook post, the Little Rock Zoo shared the names and meanings of the top seven options for voters to choose from. The names came from over 400 public original submissions, according zoo officials.

Tiger cub names and meanings according to the zoo’s website

Parvati : Hindu Goddess of power, energy, beauty, love, devotion and motherhood. The name also means “she who dwells in the mountains”.

: Hindu Goddess of power, energy, beauty, love, devotion and motherhood. The name also means “she who dwells in the mountains”. Kae : “to invite” or “pure, chaste”. This is also the name of the general manager of the cat conservation group, My Cat, Dr. Kae Kawanishi. This is suggested for her dedication to saving Malayan tigers.

: “to invite” or “pure, chaste”. This is also the name of the general manager of the cat conservation group, My Cat, Dr. Kae Kawanishi. This is suggested for her dedication to saving Malayan tigers. Hermoine: The heroine from the popular Harry Potter series.

The heroine from the popular Harry Potter series. Nazra : This means “glow and happiness of the face”, “beautiful and radiant”, and “freshness”.

: This means “glow and happiness of the face”, “beautiful and radiant”, and “freshness”. Sundari : This means “beautiful”.

: This means “beautiful”. Zoya : This name means “life”.

: This name means “life”. Dhia: This name means “splendor” or “glow”.

Malayan tigers are endangered and only 50 are left in the wild. Zoo officials say they are overjoyed to have the three females born to Asmara.

The public can vote until October 21 through the online ballot, or at LittleRockZoo.com.