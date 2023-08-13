LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three Malayan tiger cubs born at the Little Rock Zoo turned a year old on Sunday.

Zoya, Kae, and Sundari got an adorable Powerpuff Girls-themed birthday party Sunday morning.

The zoo invited visitors to stop by the big cat exhibit to watch the tigers enjoy their birthday.

Sarah Gerke, senior keeper of the zoo’s Carnivore Department said that each of the three females have developed distinct personalities.

“Kae tends to be a little bit more chill, Zoya is kind of a troublemaker and Sundari is kind of a mama’s girl, at least that’s in my opinion,” Gerke said.

Malayan tigers are one of the most critically endangered animals in the world with less than 200 estimated to be living in the wild.

There were 52 in conservation prior to the birth of the three at the Little Rock Zoo.