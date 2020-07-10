Little Rock Zoo to reopen Saturday, July 11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The Little Rock Zoo is happy to announce that it will reopen this Saturday, July 11, after the Zoo was temporarily closed when an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The Zoo is pleased to report that any exposed employees have tested negative and that the Zoo has conducted deep cleaning of facilities to ensure added safety of employee and guest areas.

Zoo Director Susan Altrui said that Zoo policies, including requirements of Zoo employees to wear masks while working on Zoo grounds, were critical in preventing the spread of the virus. Other protocols such as limiting exposure between team members and enhanced sanitizing also likely helped prevent the spread. “Wearing masks works to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we will continue this practice to keep our guests, staff, volunteers and animals safe,” said Altrui. Zoo guests age 10 and older are also required to wear masks when attending the Zoo.

The Zoo will reopen on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and advanced ticket reservations will be available online at LittleRockZoo.com. The Zoo has limited the number of guests that are allowed in at timed intervals to enhance social distancing and prevent congestion at the front gate and other areas. Timed entry blocks will start at 9 a.m. each day with the last available time slot at 2 p.m. The Zoo grounds close at 4:30 p.m.

To learn more about all safety enhancements at the Little Rock Zoo, including a one-way path and enhanced sanitation practices, please visit the Zoo’s website at LittleRockZoo.com.