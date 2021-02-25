Little Rock Zoo to temporarily house the Museum of Discovery’s animal ambassadors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Zoo will temporarily house the Museum of Discovery’s animal ambassadors and provide space for the museum’s virtual programs while the museum undergoes repairs from flooding related to burst pipes from last week’s snow and frigid temperatures.

The museum’s 72 animal ambassadors will make their temporary home in the Zoo’s McLarty Education Village. The space allows the museum’s animals to be quarantined from the Zoo’s animals and for the museum to conduct virtual programs, which utilize animal ambassadors in programs delivered to schools and libraries and have become a critical source of revenue for the museum.

Zoo Director Susan Altrui says that it’s important for cultural attractions to support one another and that the Little Rock Zoo was thrilled to provide support for the museum.

“The Little Rock Zoo and the Museum of Discovery both have an education mission and know the importance of educating our youth about wildlife and wild places. Animals are an important part of the educational process, and I’m glad we have a safe, warm home for the museums’ animals,” Altrui said.

Kelley Bass, Museum of Discovery CEO, “We couldn’t be more grateful to the Little Rock Zoo for this support during a very critical time for the Museum of Discovery. We are thrilled to be able to continue our virtual programming and to have a safe place for our animals while we repair and renovate.”