Little Rock Zoo welcomes a rare eastern black rhino calf

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new baby rhino was born early Thursday morning at the Little Rock Zoo.

Zoo officials say the eastern black rhino calf doesn’t yet have a name but was born to mother Andazi, a 15-year-old rhino living at the Little Rock Zoo since 2010, and Johari, a 26-year-old rhino living at the zoo since he was three.

According to zoo officials, Andazi was transferred to the Little Rock Zoo from Zoo Atlanta to pair with Johari for breeding at the recommendation of the Species Survival Plan

The birth was a milestone for rhino conservation because it’s an eastern black rhino, which has been on the critically endangered list of threatened species, meaning it is at an extremely high risk of extinction in the wild.

Zoo staff are monitoring the calf’s progress. The calf will not be visible to the public for several weeks.

Officials say that so far mother and calf are doing great, with zoo staff monitoring Andazi since her pregnancy was confirmed.