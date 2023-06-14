LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has launched a free, mobile-exclusive Black Culture Pass.

The mobile passport highlights the capital city’s top Black history and civil rights attractions, local Juneteenth events, Black-owned restaurants and more.

“We’re excited to launch our new Black Culture Pass to purposefully coincide with upcoming Juneteenth events and activities,” LRCVB Marketing, Communications & Community Engagement Vice President Kasey Summerville.

“It’s a great way to honor our city’s Black history, and explore our Black culture,” Summerville continued. “This free mobile pass is designed to elevate the guest experience in the destination, while the LRCVB continues to support and promote our hospitality and tourism partners,”

When people “check in” at various designated sites across the city, they can earn points along the way and redeem them for a special Juneteenth commemorative poster. To earn the poster, people must collect 50 points, with the first 50 participants to do so receiving a poster signed by the artist.

To access the passport, go to the LittleRock.com landing page to sign up.