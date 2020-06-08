LR Mayor announces city curfew lifted, comprehensive independent review of LRPD

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced Monday the city curfew has been lifted.

The mayor and Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey also discussed a comprehensive independent review of LRPD, policy changes for LRPD and the Citizens Review Board.

Scott announced Monday there will be an independent review of LRPD’s policies and practices.

Scott said Ret. Lt. Bennie F. Bowers with Michigan State Police and a Little Rock native, attorney Furonda Brasfield- attorney, Arkie Byrd, Paula Casey- former United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, John DiPippa- former law school dean, Tamika Edwards- Executive Director of the Social Justice Institute at Philander Smith College, Michelle Kaemmerling- attorney, Philip Kaplan- a nationally-recognized civil and human rights attorney and Dr. Terry Trevino-Richard- Professor Emeritus: Department of Sociology and Anthropology at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The committee will work in collaboration with a firm, Scott said. The mayor said once the facts are presented, the committee will make recommendations.

Scott said he called the comprehensive independent review two weeks ago, and is a part of his ACT Plan, which stands for accountable, clear and transparent.

The mayor also said the funding of body-worn cameras for LRPD will go before the City Board Tuesday.

Scott also said the Citizens Review Board will have its first meeting.

Little Rock’s mayor said the Citizens Review Board did not start right away due to no emergency clause.

The mayor said the coronavirus impacted the first meeting of the Citizens Review Board.

At the first meeting, the Citizens Review Board is expected to vote on bylaws and a chairperson as well as review a case involving Little Rock police officers, St. Rep. Vivian Flowers and Ryan Davis earlier this year.

Chief Humphrey said his department is in initial conversations with Arkansas State Police about reviewing officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths.

The LRPD Chief also said there will be a modification of the use of force policy including modifying the name.

The police chief also said there will be a duty to intervene section. Humphrey said the department already has this through general orders, but said they need to have a clear-cut wording.

The LRPD Chief also said the creation of a “Triple C” Team is in the works. Triple C means Constructive Creative Conversation. The chief says they will be recruiting residents from all over the city. There is no set number of participants yet. Humphrey said it could include some who have been formally incarcerated, people of all socio-economic groups and police.

The Chief of Police also said he plans to have more consistent conversations with faith-based leaders, possibly quarterly.

Humphrey also said there were several protests around the city, including the State Capitol. He called the protests “amazingly peaceful”. Humphrey said he participated in one of the protests.

Humphrey said six arrests were made Sunday night, but they were all due to traffic warrants. Humphrey said there was no vandalism, damage, public uprising or incidents of violence arrests.

Mayor Scott called the protests “our nation’s justice movement and justice era”.

“We understand justice is a universal language,” Mayor Scott said.

The LRPD Chief also said there is a group of peaceful protesters gathered Monday morning gathered outside the northwest substation about an officer-involved shooting that happened last year. Humphrey said he understands the group’s concern, but the shooting was completely investigated with a multiple-stage process. Humphrey said the protesters can disagree with it.

Mayor Scott said he asked Governor Asa Hutchinson to reduce the police presence and the National Guard be transitioned to normal duties. According to Scott, the governor agreed. Scott said he’s glad the request was honored.

None