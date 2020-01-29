Live at Noon CT: Breaking down Mahomes, Garoppolo on Big Game Bound with special guests

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. — Few will dispute that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback taking the field on Sunday for the Big Game.

But think about it: which quarterback needs to have the bigger game for their team to win, Mahomes or Jimmy Garoppolo?

That’s the question we’re tackling (pun intended) on Big Game Bound, live at noon CT with WOOD-TV’s Jack Doles, WGN’s Jarrett Payton, and WFLA’s J.B. Biunno.

Joining the show Wednesday afternoon are Super Bowl Champion David Diehl, NFL Super Agent Leigh Steinberg (who represents Mahomes), and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Jeff Garcia, a former 49er himself.

MAHOMES VS. GAROPPOLO: Which quarterback needs to have the bigger game for their team to win on Sunday?



