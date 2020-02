BENTON, Ark. -- Officers with the Benton Police Department responded just after 1 p.m. Wednesday to a domestic incident wherein the victim stated the suspect had attempted to kill her.

The suspect, Van Johnson, 47, of Benton, had fled the scene but was picked up by North Little Rock Police Department late Thursday evening and transported to the Saline County Jail for the charges of Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder 1st, Intimidating a Witness, Aggravated Assault on a Family or Household Member, Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, and Interference with Emergency Communications.