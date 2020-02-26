Update: Multiple people dead in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors

Update:

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s mayor says multiple people have been killed in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus.

Mayor Tom Barrett says the dead include the shooter. He did not give an exact number of people killed in Wednesday’s shooting.

It occurred at a sprawling complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities.

At least 600 people work there. It’s widely known in the Milwaukee area as “Miller Valley,” a reference to the Miller Brewing Co. that is now part of Molson Coors.

Original story:

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFLA) — Milwaukee police say officers are responding to a “critical incident” at the Miller Coors brewing company headquarters.

Sources told our sister station WITI “6-7 people are down, including the shooter.”

MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

WITI’s anchor, Ben Handelman, says multiple sources are confirming to FOX6 the shooter was an employee at the headquarters, there are at least six victims including the shooter and employees are on lockdown.

THE LATEST:

-Multiple sources tell Fox 6 the shooter was an employee at Miller.

-At least 6 victims including the shooter.

-Employees still on lockdown. @fox6now — Ben Handelman (@BenHandelman) February 26, 2020

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

LATEST POSTS