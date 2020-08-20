Live: Lawmakers to discuss back-to-school protocols and plans, athletics and extracurricular activities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Members of the Senate Committee on Education, Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor, House Committee on Education and House Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor are meeting jointly Thursday afternoon to discuss back-to-school protocols and plans as well as athletics and extracurricular activities.

According to the agenda, lawmakers are set to discuss the CARES-funded vaccination program, back-to-school protocols and plans for reopening public schools in Arkansas, participation in school athletics and other extracurricular activities and coronavirus data analysis in school districts.

To watch the meeting live starting at 2:30 p.m., click here and click on the video icon.

