LR Marathon, half marathon 2020 final results

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (News release) — More than 14,000 runners and walkers took to the streets of Little Rock for the 18th annual Little Rock Marathon weekend races. Racers competed in the Marathon and Half Marathon events this morning in downtown Little Rock. The following are race results and comments from top finishers:

Marathon Overall Male:

Jeremy Provence – Florence, AL 2:42:46

Gryphon Ketterling – Bloomfield, CO 2:47:44

Nicholas Inniger – Rogers, AR 2:48:43

Marathon Overall Female:

Tia Stone – Searcy, AR 3:0710

Jenny Wilkes – Little Rock, AR 3:13:35

Abrena Rine – Springdale, AR 3:25:24

Marathon overall first place male finisher Jeremy Provence:

“It was tough, it was hot and windy, not a good day to run a marathon as far as running a good time. The last six miles were tough; I got dehydrated. My biggest goal coming in was that I wanted to run a PR, but it’s always good to win too. Kudos to everybody out here.”

Marathon overall second place male finisher Gryphon Ketterling:

“Aerobically it felt perfectly, my legs locked up a bit at mile 21. I’m super happy for Jeremy, we ran together for 19 miles and I ended up falling apart the last 10k, I’m proud to come in second place. “

Marathon overall male third place male finisher Nicholas Inniger:

“It went really well. It’s a beautiful day, you could not ask for a more beautiful day. It’s definitely warmer than I’m used to training in, but I can’t complain too much.”

Marathon overall first place female finisher Tia Stone:

“This was a hard one for me. I did this one for my youngest son. I was so happy to have the race number 4, this is the best one I’ve ever had. It was kind of the plan – 4 kids – my fourth win. It was great, I just hoped my calves would let me finish.”

Marathon overall second place female finisher Jenny Wilkes:

“It was tough, it was windy. I had a good conservative pace, but then I got to the river and the wind was in my face. That was a struggle, but you gotta stay within yourself. I love running in my hometown because every couple miles, there are people saying ‘Yea Jenny.’ I’m happy.”

Marathon overall third place female finisher Abrena Rine:

“It was a little warm. I felt okay, I walked into an aide station so I would not wear my self out. I trained by myself so it was not a big deal to run solo. I’m running Boston in a few weeks, so I’m happy with my time here.”

Half Marathon Overall male:

Al Maeder- Norman, OK 1:08:42

Jeff Kent – Fayetteville, AR 1:10:27

Derek Lee- Springfield, MO 1:15:38

Half marathon overall female:

Amy Haas – Columbus, OH 1:24:58

Meghan Lewis – Little Rock, AR 1:27:56

Micah Huckabee – Cabot, AR 1:32:18

Half marathon overall first place male finisher Al Maeder:

“I had some friends out here doing the full and the half, so it was fun. When I was coming back over the bridge, there were so many people. I almost started getting my heart beating too fast, then you go up to the airport and it’s all good. I just calmed down and got in a rhythm.”

Half marathon overall second place male finisher Jeff Kent:

“It was awesome, I did this race for the first time last year. It’s a tough course, especially with the wind and running solo, but running solo is symbolic of training, because I do a lot of training by myself. It’s a test of endurance because your mind is the first to say, it’s time to be defeated, and you just have to overcome that.”

Half marathon overall third place male finisher Derek Lee:

“It was a good race, a little warm, but I always like to run Little Rock. This is my 6th year. It’s about discipline, about trusting in your training, and trusting in the talents that God has given you, very thankful for that.”

Half marathon overall first place female finisher Amy Haas:

“I am running a half marathon in every state, this is number 29. The lead bike started following me and I said, ‘I don’t think I’m the first female, I think you are missing some people.’ They said, ‘no we already checked.’ When I passed people coming back and they realized I was the first female, they were cheering.”

Half marathon overall second place female finisher Meghan Lewis:

“It’s a good race, even though it was hot. I just have to constantly check in and say, this is my race, nobody else’s. There was fantastic support, which helps you to keep going.”

Half marathon overall third place female finisher Micah Huckabee:

“It was great, I just wanted to go out there and have some fun. I started running with Tia Stone. I realized that if I can stay with her, that’s good, she’s running double my pace. My purpose is to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association, because my grandmother died from Alzheimer’s a few years ago.”

