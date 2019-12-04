LRPD asks for community’s help in eight unsolved killings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is reaching out to the community for help in solving eight unsolved homicides from this year.

At a Wednesday afternoon news conference, LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey shared details (watch the full video above).

Statistics released by the LRPD on Tuesday show that, compared to 2018, homicide numbers are slightly up about 8% in 2019. Out of the 40 homicides this year, homicide detectives are above a national average in clearance rates at 80%, while the National UCR (Uniform Crime Reporting) is 64.60%.

“We credit this accomplishment to the hard work of our Homicide Unit, community help and involvement, and efforts from the Major Crimes Division to restructure detectives case assignments. Regardless of our current clearance rate, we still need to solve the 8 unsolved homicides,” the LRPD says.