LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local non-profit will host an event that caters to women this weekend.

Live Thankfully is hosting a Ladies Night with image consulting company House of Colour Benton Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Savannah Olson from Live Thankfully and Krystal Weaver from House of Colour Benton joined FOX 16 Good Day with more details on the event. Women will learn some general wardrobe ideas, including learning what colors best match their natural skin color.

Tickets for the event are $20. To purchase tickets, call 501-650-2596.

For more information on Live Thankfully, visit LiveThankfullyLittleRock.com. To learn more about House of Colour, visit HouseofColour.com.