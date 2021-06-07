Living Well: Baptist Health helps parents through its pregnancy wellness centers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– Hannah Frey is going to be a first-time mom. She’s filled with many emotions and says she’s ready to welcome a baby girl this July.

“Just very nervous, don’t know what to expect yet, but they’ve done a lot here to help us prepare and get ready for it,” says Hannah Frey, Expectant Mother.

After doing some research, she learned about the Baptist Health Pregnancy Wellness Center. It helps people with education and various resources, such as pregnancy tests, doctors, Medicaid, and anything moms need throughout their pregnancy and post-partum.

“Just open and accepting when I came and were just so helpful and telling me everything. I didn’t know that I needed to know,” says Frey.

Hannah describes herself shy and reserved– so being able to open up to the center to explain her situation was a challenge.

“I was like you know what’s the catch? How much am I going to have to pay for this?” she says.

Nothing. The services are free, and here’s why. Registered nurse Karen Stephens says Arkansas’ maternal mortality rate ranks 5th in the nation. The infant mortality rate is higher at 3rd in the nation.

“Our goal is to help educate moms so they can better take care of their babies and take care of themselves. We don’t want them to become another statistic,” says Karen Stephens, Registered Nurse.

In addition to resources, the center offers incentives to get everyday necessities that mom’s need for their little one.

“Anytime anybody comes and see us they get vouchers and coupons for visits and education– and those points they can save up to earn diapers, wipes, we have pack-n-plays,” says Stephens.

Hannah is thankful for community services like this and wants others to know that if you need help, it’s there for you and your baby.

“I wouldn’t have the great doctor that I have, I wouldn’t feel prepared and feel so ready and excited to have a baby without their help,” says Frey.

There are two pregnancy wellness centers in Little Rock and North Little Rock.