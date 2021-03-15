Living Well: Baptist Health RN receives 2020 CECA award

ARKADELPHIA, Ark.– Health Matters to a registered nurse who’s being recognized for his outstanding work, especially during a year full of challenges.

Paul Mickle is an RN at Baptist Health Medical Center in Arkadelphia.

A patient’s testimony sheds light on the work Mickle did while he was being treated for Covid pneumonia and couldn’t get visitors. The patient said Mickle took the time to visit with him about every day stuff. It wasn’t just about his healthcare. The patient was going blind, and conversation was very important to him.

“You don’t really know how much you’re really impacting them, their families,” says Paul Mickle, RN. “He said ‘Paul, if you if you ever see me out in Walmart, please come up to me and recognize me.'”

Mickle said yes of course he would. When the patient went home, his family told Baptist Health he couldn’t stop talk about his new friend, Paul. It’s patient and colleague stories like this that make Paul the 2020 CECA Award recipient.

“That ability to choose when to make light of something and when not too and in a very difficult situation is exceptional and contagious,” says Matt Lawlor, Founder of CECA Foundation.

CECA Foundation founder, Matt Lawlor, says their mission is to honor caregivers who in turn honor their patients.

“Chantepleure means to sing and cry at the same time and this was that kind of year. We’re singing for Paul, and we’re crying for all of the people that have passed,” says Lawlor.

Out of 25,000 nominations nationwide, Lawlor says there was something exceptional about Mickle and his work to serve others. Mickle was recognized for his special ability to bring humor and laughter to the workplace, and for the genuine personal interest he takes in his patients.

“You don’t really realize the connections you’re making with people once after they leave,” says Mickle.

And Mickle didn’t realize how his patients have affected his life, too.

“I feel very blessed to be recognized like this,” says Mickle.